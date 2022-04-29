Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HGTXU opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

