Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $487.41.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.23 and its 200-day moving average is $434.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

