Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,804,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

