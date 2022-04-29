Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HRNNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of HRNNF opened at $27.72 on Friday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

