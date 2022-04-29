Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of HYZN opened at $4.08 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HYZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hyzon Motors by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

