Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $53.60 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -372.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

