IDEX Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

IEX stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

