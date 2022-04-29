IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.00.
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $195.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.