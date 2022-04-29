Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of IDRSF opened at $17.13 on Friday. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.