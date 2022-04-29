ImmunoGen (IMGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect ImmunoGen to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. ImmunoGen has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN opened at $4.89 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.