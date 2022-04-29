Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 75.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 6.24.

ICD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.