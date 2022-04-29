Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Down 51.9% in April

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $14.46 on Friday. Informa has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFJPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 600 ($7.65) to GBX 680 ($8.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.58) to GBX 730 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.00.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

