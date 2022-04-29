INmune Bio (INMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect INmune Bio to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect INmune Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

