Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVDN stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Innovative Designs has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

About Innovative Designs (Get Rating)

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

