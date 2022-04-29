Innovid (CTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Innovid has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTV opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70. Innovid has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,678,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

