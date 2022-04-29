Insider Buying: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CEO Purchases 14,234 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ HBANP opened at $18.93 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $26.56.
