Insider Buying: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CEO Purchases 14,234 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HBANP opened at $18.93 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $26.56.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.