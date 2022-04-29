Installed Building Products (IBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.62. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

