Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ITGR stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
