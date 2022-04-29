Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $191.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $58.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

