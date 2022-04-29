Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTLA opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

