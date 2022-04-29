Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDN. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 196.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 165.1% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 29.2% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.79. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

