Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in April

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCIF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.69. Intellipharmaceutics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

