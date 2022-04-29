Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

IBKR opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $40,706,794 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 69,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 317,494 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

