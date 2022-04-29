InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane expects that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($73.92) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($71.06) to GBX 5,675 ($72.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of IHG opened at $66.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $73.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

