Interface (TILE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Interface has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of TILE opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Interface has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $761.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Interface by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Interface by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Interface by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Interface by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

About Interface (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.