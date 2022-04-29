International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Raised to €220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.25 ($2.42) to €220.00 ($236.56) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICAGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.30 ($2.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.74) to GBX 196 ($2.50) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 205 ($2.61) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 517.92% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

