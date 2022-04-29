International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

International Paper stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

