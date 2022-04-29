Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $58.87.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

