Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $86.71 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

