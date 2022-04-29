Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 158.0% in April

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,077,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,407,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78,551 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,651,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 288,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ opened at $171.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $166.76 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.526 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

