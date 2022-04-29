Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cameco (CCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cameco (TSE: CCO) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$38.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

4/12/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$30.00.

4/1/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$33.00.

3/23/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$40.00.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.14. 346,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,217. The company has a market cap of C$13.60 billion and a PE ratio of -131.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.90. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of C$19.68 and a 52-week high of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Get Cameco Co alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total value of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,292.86. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416 in the last quarter.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.