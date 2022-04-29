Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS: NUVSF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2022 – NuVista Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

4/14/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

4/14/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$14.50.

3/11/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.50.

3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$13.25.

3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50.

3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

