Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00.

4/19/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$54.50 to C$58.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00.

4/11/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$62.00.

4/1/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:ENB opened at C$57.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$59.09.

Get Enbridge Inc alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$177,738.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,219,916.38. Insiders have sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 over the last three months.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.