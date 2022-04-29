Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -131.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

