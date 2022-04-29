IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $255.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $231.00.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.25.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $219.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $204.50 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.66 and a 200 day moving average of $246.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 26.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

