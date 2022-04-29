iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,845,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.71. 35,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,159. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $119.06 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.