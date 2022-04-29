iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the March 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $25.81.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE)
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.