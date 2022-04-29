iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the March 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,805,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 499,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.