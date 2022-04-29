iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 611,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $5,738,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

