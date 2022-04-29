IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 280 at Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IWGFF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IWG from GBX 360 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a research report on Wednesday.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. IWG has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.