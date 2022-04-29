IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.14).

IWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.82) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.21) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get IWG alerts:

In related news, insider Francois Pauly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £53,800 ($68,569.97).

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 250.20 ($3.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 280.09. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 211.10 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.30 ($4.90).

IWG Company Profile (Get Rating)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.