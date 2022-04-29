J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

JBHT stock opened at $174.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.00 and its 200 day moving average is $193.96.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,173,000 after buying an additional 50,763 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

