Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.02. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.