Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; retails used cars under the Republic Auto brand; distributes BYD electric forklifts; manufactures and distributes automotive components, as well as provides automotive rental, fleet management, and after-sales services; and offers motor vehicles and motorcycles consumer financing, heavy equipment financing, banking, and general and life insurance services.

