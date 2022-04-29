Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.14.
