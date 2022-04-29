Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Associated British Foods plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated British Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.