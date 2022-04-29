Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $126.96 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

