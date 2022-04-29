Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Elementis in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elementis’ FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Elementis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.
