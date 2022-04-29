Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $28.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

ARCH opened at $169.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.67. Arch Resources has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $176.35.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

