Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $87.94 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.