Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Callaway Golf’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 34.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 266.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 50,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Callaway Golf by 187.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 70,055 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

