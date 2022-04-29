Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NYSE GNK opened at $22.70 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $955.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 62.76%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $46,761.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.